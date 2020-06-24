John Henneberry

John Robert “Jack” Henneberry, 93, of Homewood, Ill. died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

John was born May 6, 1927 in Storm Lake to Thomas and Edna (Fletcher) Henneberry.

John was the beloved husband of Marion Henneberry nee Gray; dear father of Thomas (Patti) Henneberry; cherished grandfather of Sean Henneberry; loving brother-in-law of the late Mary Jane Gray; fond cousin of the late Loraine Carlson; dear friend to Western Avenue School colleagues and students.

John was a World War II and Korean War Veteran serving as a Navy Corpsman.

Jack fully embraced being an educator, basketball coach, principal and assistant superintendent. Jack treasured the time he spent with his grandson, teaching him to golf and fish while imparting valuable life lessons and general mischief.

He was an avid daily golfer having shot two holes in 1. John would like to leave a special thought, “always be nice to each other.”

Funeral services were held at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home of Homewood, Ill. on Sunday, June 21. Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 23 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Storm Lake.