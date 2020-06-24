Joel Hermann

Joel Robert Hermann, 64, of Storm Lake passed away in his home of natural causes on June 16, 2020.

Due to the pandemic, the service will be private at St. Pauls’ Methodist Chapel.

Joel graduated from Kennedy High School and Iowa State University. After college, he worked at KAYL radio station in Storm Lake for 41 years. He served as music director, moderated “Matter of Opinion” and the Albert City Polka Hour and was news director for the last 36 years.

He is survived by his parents Ed and Pat Hermann; a number of cousins; and his beloved dog, Liza.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Stella and Clare Broshar and Beth and George Hremann; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials may, if you wish, be directed to United Methodist Church, 211 3rd St., Storm Lake, IA 50588; Methwick Foundation; or Camp Courageous.