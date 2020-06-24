History preserved in libraries and museums

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We have museums and libraries to preserve our Civil War history. The Civil War statues honoring Confederate traitors were erected during the Jim Crow era (1877-1964) to intimidate black citizens into submission to white supremacy.

Roughly 700 Confederate statues were spread over 31 states exceeding the 11 states that originally seceded from the United States. Glorification of slavery and white supremacy was their goal. Why are there not more monuments to the real heroes who saved our United States of America like General Grant, General Sherman, Colonel Thompson?

The Confederacy only lasted four years but has been so romanticized that it has an overblown importance compared to our American Revolution. If the Confederacy had won the Civil War, would we be divided into two countries? Would slavery still be legal in certain areas of our continent? Or would it have spread to the whole continent?

JULIE STEWART ZIESMAN

Waukee