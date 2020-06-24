Farmers market reopens

Storm Lake Farmers Market enjoyed a successful opening last Saturday so it’s been decided to hold the first Thursday market this Thursday, June 25. Hours will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The new location at Lot “C” across from Valentina’s allows customers and vendors to safely practice social distancing. Parking is not allowed in the lot.

