Dolores Johnson

Dolores J. Johnson, 94, of Albert City died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Albert City.

Private Family Memorial Service was held on Saturday, June 20, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial was in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City was in charge of the arrangements.

Dolores Jeanette Johnson, the daughter of Harry and Clara (Lund) Hansen, was born on Aug. 5, 1925 in Audubon County. Dolores was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.

Growing up, she attended country school in Audubon. She later attended high school in Albert City and graduated in 1944. After high school, she furthered her education at Buena Vista College and then Sioux City Methodist College where she earned her degree in nursing. Dolores also served as a Nurse Cadet.

On Oct. 2, 1948, Dolores was united in marriage to Darwin L. Johnson in Albert City. The couple was blessed with five children: Bruce, Lynn, Roger, Susan and Roland. Darwin and Dolores were happily married for over 60 years.

Dolores was a full time farmer’s wife and mother. She started her career at Buena Vista Hospital and then began working closer to home at Pleasant View Nursing Home, where she was a dedicated nurse between 1965 and 1989. She was also the director of nurses for many of those years.

Dolores was active in her community and was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City. She was a member of the Women’s Federated Club and helped with Threshermen’s.

In her free time, Dolores enjoyed her many travel adventures with her husband Darwin. She also enjoyed going fishing with her husband and son, Roger as well as spending time with her family. Some of her hobbies included baking, reading, taking walks and playing Pinochle.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Lynn (Kim) Johnson of Albert City; Roger Johnson of Albert City; Susan (Chris) Keyt of Van Meter; Roland Stuermer of Marburg, Germany; sister Vivian Barels of Spirit Lake; grandchildren: Becky Johnson of Storm Lake; Beth (Gregg) Mealiff of Mendon, Ill.; Jessica Johnson of Albert City; Karla (Rian) Mangrich of Denver; Alison (Brad) Carlsen of Albert City; Megan (Brandon Messinbrink) Keyt of Des Moines; Abby (Jose) Chavez of Des Moines; great-grandchildren: Crystal and Brandon Johnson; Hailey and Taylor Wilson; Caleb Mangrich; Nolan, Brenna and Ian Mealiff; Ethan Clark and Molly Messenbrink; Logan and Hazel Carlsen; as well as Karen Johnson; Antonia Enders, Chiara and Mia Enders; and Aron Stuermer; and many other friends and family.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband Darwin; son Bruce; sister Ruby Porter; and brother Donald Hansen.