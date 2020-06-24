Disappointment

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

TRUE journalism takes the time and puts in the “effort” to get to the truth.

I’m very disappointed in your paper after seeing the front-page article dated June 19, 2020. This article is full of misinformation, misquotes and falsehoods. This is NOT truthful journalism and your readers deserve better from your paper.

The emails received by Tom Cullen from ProPublica via the Freedom of Information Acts are a very small part of the work required to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in Buena Vista County. Any communication and collaboration that took place in person or over the phone was not reflected in the article, only a few emails that can not give your readers a clear and honest picture.

Tom took the liberty of fabricating details to “fill in the blanks” to give his readers a totally sensationalized article. He inserted emotion into emails that just wasn’t there, all in an effort to “stir up” controversy related to this issue. This type of journalism would be more appropriate for the tabloids and NOT a local paper that many readers look to for accurate information. The divisiveness of this inaccurate article is not reflective of our Midwestern values. I hope your readers are able to see the true nature of your journalistic efforts. “Ten pieces of a 1000 piece puzzle” does NOT accurately tell the story your readers deserve. As Public Health Administrator, I am grateful for the tireless work our employees have put forth to serve our community in a positive way during this tumultuous time.

PAM BOGUE

RNC, Administrator, Buena Vista County Public Health and Home Care