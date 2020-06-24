BVRMC Medical-Surgical Unit receives AMSN Prism Award for exemplary practice

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020
The medical-surgical department at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, has received the prestigious AMSN PRISM Award, an honor recognizing exceptional nursing practice, leadership, and outcomes in hospital medical-surgical units. This is the first medical-surgical unit in Iowa to receive the award.
