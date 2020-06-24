Awakened by fire

It took less than a minute for Storm Lake firefighters to knock down the raging flames that engulfed the mobile home at 605-B W. Eighth St. around 12:30 p.m. Monday. The owner of the residence, Anselmo Santamaria Sosa, was asleep inside and was awakened by the fire. He escaped without injury. The fire is believed to have started in the north bedroom. The cause is unknown due to heavy damage, estimated at $25,000. Fire fighters were on the scene for almost three hours.

