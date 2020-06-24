Alta-Aurelia too much for TLC foe Manson

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Cade Rohwer went 3-for-4 and scored two runs and Oliver Peterson fired a no-hitter as Alta-Aurelia beat Manson Northwest Webster 14-0 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Manson.
Alta-Aurelia scored four runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth.
