Alta-Aurelia scores five runs late to pull away and beat West Bend-Mallard

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Michael Ryherd had two hits and drove in three runs and Ryan Jensen added two hits and two RBI to help power Alta-Aurelia to an 11-3 win over West Bend-Mallard in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Monday in Alta.
Alta-Aurelia (5-0) led 6-3 in the fifth inning, but scored two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull away.
