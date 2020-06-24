Albert City Threshermen’s Show cancelled

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the Board of Directors announce the cancellation of the 2020 Threshermen & Collectors Show at Albert City.
“We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment, to the volunteers, exhibitors and to all who attend the show,” said spokesperson Connie Reinert.
