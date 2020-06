Steve and Janice (Nagengast) Halder will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27. Steve and Janice were married June 27, 1970 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Varina. They have three children:  Nancy (Randy) Robbins, Jeff (Karen) Halder, and Terry (friend Kimberly) Halder.

