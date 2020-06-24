‘Guess Who’ nature program

The O’Brien County Conservation Board is hosting “Guess Who” at Douma Park near Sanborn. Meet near the beach to go on a hunt looking for clues for various animals that live near here. Learn about some of their special abilities as well as where they live, what they eat and more. The event will be held on Tuesday, June 30 from 9 until 11 a.m.

