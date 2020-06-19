Wanda Sievers, 94, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, June 20, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Wanda Rose Sievers, the daughter of Harry B. and Carrie (Tramm) Sievers, was born on Sept. 6, 1925 in Walnut. As an infant, she was baptized at Walnut Presbyterian Church and she eventually became a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake.

Wanda attended school in Walnut and graduated from Walnut High School in 1943. She then attended University of Northern Iowa and earned her bachelor’s degree in 1952. She then furthered her education at the University of Northern Colorado and earned her master’s degree in 1958.

After her schooling, Wanda went on to teach for 41 years in the state of Iowa. She spent 33 years teaching in Storm Lake, mostly spent teaching sixth grade. Wanda retired in May 1986.

Wanda was an active member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake as well as an active member of her community. Wanda was involved in PEO, Delphian Club, St. Mark Choir for 40 years, Priscilla and Sarah Circles, Witter Art Gallery, life member of Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, NEA and ISEA Educational Organizations, Library Friends, Storm Lake Music Boosters/ Crescendo Club, Dollars for Scholars and Okoboji Bible Camp.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two nieces: Ann Sievers and Pam Ireland; five great nieces and nephews: Bryan Simonsen, Kendal Osbahr, Elly Whaley, Cynthia (Hoover) Leonard and Shelley Hoover; extended family and friends.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Hubert “Bud” Sievers, Melvin “Bill” (Ardelle) Sievers, and Wallace (Betty) Sievers; an infant sister; nieces: Jean Hoover and Phyllis Giboyeaux; and great-nephew Mark Hoover.