SL girls shine in home opener

Published Friday, June 19, 2020
Holly Dierenfield went 3-for-4 and scored two runs, and Skylar Cole pitched a two-hitter and struck out 14 to help Storm Lake pick up its first win of the season with a 9-1 triumph over Western Christian on Wednesday.
Storm Lake started quickly by scoring four runs in the first inning. The Tornadoes plated three runs in the fourth and two in the sixth.
