Sioux Central uses 11-run inning to beat Alta-Aurelia

Published Friday, June 19, 2020
Sioux Central scored 11 runs in the top of the seventh inning to break the game open as the Rebels defeated Alta-Aurelia 18-6 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Wednesday at Alta.
Sioux Central plated two runs in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth before its uprising in the seventh. Alta-Aurelia scored two runs in the second, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.