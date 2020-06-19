Sioux Central holds off late rally by Gehlen to win

Published Friday, June 19, 2020
Jake Saunders had two hits and scored two runs, and Jacob Hargens and Carter Boettcher combined to pitch a five-hitter as Sioux Central defeated LeMars Gehlen 9-6 in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Peterson.
Sioux Central scored one run in the second inning, three in the third, four in the fourth and one in the sixth.
