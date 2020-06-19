Sioux Central can’t recover from early deficit to River Valley

Published Friday, June 19, 2020
Kally Fahnlander went 3-for-3, but it wasn’t enough as River Valley handed Sioux Central a 9-2 setback in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Peterson.
River Valley plated two runs in the second inning and added five more to make it 8-0 in the fourth. Sioux Central scored both of its runs in the fourth.
