RV boys outslug W. Monona, 18-13

Published Friday, June 19, 2020
Ridge View scored at least one run in every single inning as the Raptors outslugged West Monona 18-13 in a Western Valley Conference game on Wednesday at Onawa.
Ridge View scored three runs in the first inning, seven in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
