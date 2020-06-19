Passed out in middle of road

Published Friday, June 19, 2020
A Sioux Rapids man was charged with OWI Monday morning after Clay County deputies found him passed out in the middle of the road at 300th Ave. and 480th St.
At 12:16 a.m. Monday, the Clay County Sheriff responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of the road with its headlights activated. The man suspected to be the driver, Glynn Cotton, was passed out in the driver’s seat.
