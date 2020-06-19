Lynn Johnson, 75, of Alta died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home.

Due to the current Buena Vista County COVID-19 levels, the family is requesting the funeral service to be a private family service on Friday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. The public is welcome to join the family for the committal service on Friday, June 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.

Lynn Dwight Johnson, the son of Vinton and Doris (Lundeen) Johnson, was born on Dec. 31, 1944 in Fort Dodge. As an infant, Lynn was baptized at Elfsborg Lutheran Church in Pomeroy. He was later confirmed at the same church in 1959.

Lynn attended grade school and high school. He graduated from Fonda Public High School in 1964. Shortly after, Lynn enlisted in the United States Army on April 10, 1964. Throughout his 8½ years of service, Lynn was stationed in Missouri, Germany, Vietnam, Kansas, Colorado, and served in the Vietnam War. Much of his time was spent as a mechanic and instructor for preventative maintenance. He also received a Commandant’s Award while in Noncommissioned Officer Academy. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 27, 1972.

On March 30, 1968, Lynn was united in marriage to Shirley Rose Hoops, his high school sweetheart, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. The couple was blessed with two children, Michael and Pamela.

Lynn was active in the VFW where he currently served as senior vice president. In the past years, he served as commander and junior vice president. Lynn had the privilege of taking the Honor Flight to Washington, DC in September 2017. He was also a 4-H Leader for Maple Valley Agriculturalists for 10 years.

Lynn was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. He participated in the church choirs for many years and has served as elder, trustee, president and vice president.

After his military service he farmed and drove truck. He also had a love for music, old cars, visiting over a cup of coffee and going to grandkids activites. In 2019, Lynn and Shirley took a trip of a lifetime and spent three weeks in Sweden and Germany.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Shirley Johnson of Alta; children: Michael (Angela) Johnson of Rock Valley; and Pamela (Ben) Cox of Algona; brother Gerald Johnson of Fonda; sisters: Elayne Sinow of Audubon; and Carolyn Hansman of Okoboji; grandchildren: Anna Cox and John Cox of Algona; Ryan Johnson, Eric Johnson, Ashley Robertson and Jacob Johnson of Rock Valley; brother-in-law Vern Hoops of Le Mars; sisters-in-law: Donna Hoops of Storm Lake; and Linda Hoops of Storm Lake; extended family and friends.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents Vinton and Doris Johnson; parents-in-law Marvin and Lillian Hoops; brothers-in-law: Ron Hoops, Jim Sinow, Nestor Schenk and Joe Hansman; sisters-in-law Cindy Johnson and Liz Foreman.