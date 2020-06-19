Jean Hemmingsen, 93, of Storm Lake died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.

Private family graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 21, in Newell Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Erma Jean Hemmingsen, the daughter of Franz Merten and Ethel (Hoppock) Fazel, was born on Nov. 3, 1926 in Iowa.

Jean attended grade school and high school in Perry. After earning her high school diploma, she went on to attend Iowa State University.

Jean was united in marriage to James Hemmingsen in Perry. The couple was blessed with two children, Sharon and Tom.

In her free time, Jean liked to play Bridge, put puzzles together and read. She also enjoyed living on the farm and served as a board member for the Methodist church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Sharon (John) Simpson of Hastings, Minn.; and Tom Hemmingsen of Newell; grandchildren: Jennifer, Brian, David, Christy, Josh, Tom, Tiffany and Anthony; great-grandchildren: Carter, Grace, Cole, Adeline, Jaden and Josie; extended family and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Jim Hemmingsen.