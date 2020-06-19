Janet Temple
Janet L. Temple, 79, of Newell died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Loring Hospital in Sac City.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.
