LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Iowa Department of Natural Resource’s Mission Statement is “to conserve and enhance our natural resources in cooperation with individuals and organizations to improve the quality of life in Iowa and ensure a legacy for future generations.” Mission failed. Miserably.

On June 10, the Iowa DNR steamrolled small-town Grinnell and approved another unwanted hog confinement in Poweshiek County without consulting the board of supervisors, the neighboring family century farms and the public. They didn’t even visit the site, which is less than 2,300 feet from Cecil Rivers Timber, a public conservation area. And then, on June 11, the Poweshiek County Board of Supervisors sent out letters to neighboring farms to ask for comments. Local leaders want to hear our voices, but the state never listens. One man alone already approved it.

The worst part about all this: it’s completely legal. As Iowa citizens, we’ve had our entire state –our voice, democracy and rich natural resources – bought out by corporations. J.B. Grinnell and other pioneers settled on this sacred heartland for the clean rivers and clear sky. One hundred-fifty years later, we cough with the stench of manure and can’t even cool off in the pond after a long Summer day. Our state should protect us. This place could be like Heaven… today, it is just hog-stinking Iowa.

TOMMY HEXTER

Grinnell