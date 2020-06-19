Elaine Dyslin

Memorial services for Elaine Fae Dyslin, 92, of Aurelia, will be held with Pastor Derek Evans officiating at a later time. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Redig Funeral Home of Aurelia is in charge of arrangements.

Elaine Fae Pedersen was born Feb. 21, 1928, the daughter of Earl L. and Gladys J. (Johannesen) Pedersen on a farm south of Alta. She was delivered by Doc Morrison from Alta. She attended Alta Consolidated School and then transferred to Fairview School, graduating in 1945. On March 12, 1950 Elaine married Verlyn Galen Dyslin at United Presbyterian Church in Alta where she had been baptized.

Together, they farmed north of Alta for 23 years. Elaine enjoyed driving the tractor and helping out around the farm. At the Presbyterian Church she served as a Church Deacon, Sunday School teacher, secretary and treasurer of the Ladies Church Guild. She held a variety of jobs over her lifetime, including: Dr. Howard Pierce; Optometrist in Storm Lake; Alta Farmers Elevator; Sunset Knoll Retirement Home in Aurelia; and Buena Vista Stationery in Storm Lake, retiring in 1988.

Elaine was a member of both United Presbyterian Church in Alta, and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aurelia, in her later years. She was a member of the Busy Bee Club, Birthday Club, Alta Square Dance Club, Red Hat Society and several card clubs. She taught and enjoyed ballroom dancing and square dancing with her dear husband Verlyn.

She also enjoyed sewing clothes, knitting, crocheting, painting many beautiful works of art and doing needlecrafts. Christmas was Mom’s favorite time of year — she loved to bake, go shopping, and decorate her home for the holidays. Her favorite times were spent with family, spending time together or having a good chat on the phone to catch up.

Elaine died of kidney failure on June 6, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Preceding Elaine in death were her parents; an infant son; her husband Verlyn on Jan. 13, 2014; her daughter-in-law Julie A. Dyslin; and her parents-in-law Gahlen and Helen (Gerjets) Dyslin.

Survivors include her children: Cheryl and her husband Rod Hasenwinkel of Aurelia; Mark and his wife Nancy Dyslin of Stillwater, Minn.; and LeAnn and her husband Roy Wadsley of Nemaha. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Allison and husband Craig Wisniewski of Osceola; Molli and husband Nate Overturf of Alta; Kelsey Leighton and fiancée Jun Han of Woodside, Calif.; Kayla Wadsley and special friend Royce Kareus of Cheyenne, Wyo.; Kaine Wadsley of Ankeny; four great-grandchildren: Hannah and Cael Wisniewski and Camden and Madalynn Overturf; three step-great-grandchildren: Abby, Peyton and Piper Overturf; brother Richard and wife Julie Pedersen of Alta; sister-in-law Joan Haley of Sac City; and other relatives and friends.