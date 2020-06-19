Eight retire from SLCSD

Belated congratulations to these Storm Lake School District retirees:

Beverly Christiansen, 19 years of service; Ty Seaman, 27 years of service; Karen Hixon, 15 years of service; Cheryl Lustgraaf, 39 years of service; ulie Winterton, 17 years of service; Norma Williams, 15 years of service; Pat Hustedt, 32 years of service; Lee Naughton, 17 years of service

