Don Kenyon, 65, of Storm Lake died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Private Family Mass will be held on Friday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. The service will be livestreamed Friday morning. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Don Kenyon Memorial Fund. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Donald J. Kenyon, the son of Edward John and Marge (Lickteig) Kenyon, was born on Nov. 10, 1954 in Emmetsburg. Don was baptized, made his first communion and was confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Whittemore.

Don attended school at Algona Garrigan High School in Algona. After earning his high school diploma in 1973, Don went on to attend Northwest Iowa Community College where he earned his trade degree in heating and cooling in 1975.

On July 1, 1978, Don was united in marriage to Marita Wernimont at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. The couple was blessed with two children, Brett and Teri.

Throughout his life, Don worked as an electrician and was employed for Stanton Electric for 37 years.

Don was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and served as an eucharistic minister, lector and minister of hospitality. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as a District Deputy and was a past Grand Knight.

In his free time, Don enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, helping out with Knights of Columbus events, watching western movies, riding his bike and walks by the lake. He also spent time volunteering in the community and serving in many roles within St. Mary’s Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Brett (Amy) Kenyon of Polk City; and Teri (Will) Hood of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren: Josh, Alaina, Peyton and Nora; brothers: Richard (Genene) Kenyon of Gardner, Kan.; Ron (Colleen) Kenyon of Whittemore; Bill (Nancy) Kenyon of St. Louis Park, Minn.; Tim (Karin) Kenyon of Dayton, Minn.; sisters: Patricia (Craig) Hand of Maxwell; and Betty (Steve) Black of Denton, Texas; extended family and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Marita Kenyon; and his parents Edward and Marge Kenyon.