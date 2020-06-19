Domestic scene

Fans of Peach the News Hound have been wondering what this office pet has been up to. Here she is in the Cullen household trying to act civilly towards Bucky the rabbit, although that’s not her first inclination. And here’s a special shoutout to subscriber Beatta Edwards at Methodist Manor from Peach. We hope all of you are doing well in spite of current conditions. Some readers may recognize Bucky. He was picked up by the police wandering about town several months ago and taken to Lake Animal Hospital.

