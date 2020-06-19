Dolores Johnson

Dolores J. Johnson, 94, of Albert City died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Albert City.

Private Family Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements. 

