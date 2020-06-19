Dolores Johnson
Dolores J. Johnson, 94, of Albert City died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Albert City.
Private Family Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.
World News
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program
- Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling
- Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over
- Tesla wants to start building a new U.S. vehicle plant this summer
- Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees