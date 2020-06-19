Connie Rohlk, 89, of Spencer died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Constance Lou “Connie” Rohlk, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Klanderud) Schroeder, was born July 2, 1930 in Storm Lake. She was the youngest of three siblings (Mac and Ann). Her childhood years were spent in Truesdale, where she received her education, graduating in 1948. She continued her education at University of Iowa Teacher’s College, where she received her teaching degree. She later finished her education at Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, receiving her BA degree.

Connie married John Rohlk on Aug. 20, 1950 at Truesdale Methodist Church. After their marriage, they lived in Newell, Storm Lake and later Spencer. She taught upper elementary school at Storm Lake for 40 years until her retirement in 1991. She was counted as a favorite among many of her students. Connie was a staunch supporter of education and was very proud of the fact that all three children graduated from college.

Connie was a member of the Spirit Lake Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Business and Professional Women group. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, music and cooking. In their later years, they spent their winters in Mesa, Ariz. enjoying the Cubs during spring practice, playing Scrabble and socializing with the many friends at Tower Point Resort where they wintered for 20 years. Their summers at the lake house at West Lake Okoboji enjoying friends and family who visited often.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Robert “Mac” McCormick Schroeder.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John Rohlk of Spencer; her children: Linda (Warren) Norgrant of Lake City; Douglas Rohlk (Andrea Bruns) of Mankato, Minn.; and Mark (Sally) Rohlk of Phoenix, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; special friends: Kevin and Sheryl Lee of Spencer; one sister, Ann Binder of Storm Lake; other relatives and many friends.