The art of cobblestone masonry

Laying cobblestone is an art. On Wednesday Steve Tate and Brad Johnson created a wall of fieldstone on either side of the new sign that has been donated by the Spooner family. A form is put up six inches from the base wall. Rocks are piled within, meanwhile packing concrete between each stone. When the mix hardens, the form is removed for what worker Todd Felton calls “the big reveal.” Times photo by Dolores Cullen

