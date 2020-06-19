Alta-Aurelia uses quick start to beat OA-BCIG, 7-2

Published Friday, June 19, 2020
Ryan Jensen collected two hits and drove in three runs, and Oliver Peterson, Cade Rohwer and Tate Brechwald combined to pitch a one-hitter to help Alta-Aurelia beat OA-BCIG 7-2 in a nonconference game on Tuesday night in Alta.
The Warriors plated three runs in the first inning, two in the third and two more in the fourth.
