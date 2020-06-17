Storm Lake Farmers' Market to begin Saturday

The Storm Lake Farmers' Market will begin on Saturday, June 20, with limited and optional vendor participation. The market will run with the modified times of 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The market will now be located in parking lot C directly East from Valentina's Market (former BV Stationery) to allow for proper social distancing.

