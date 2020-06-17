Ronnie Howard

Ronnie L. Howard was reunited with the love of his life Paula Louise on May 5, 2020. Ron peacefully passed away surrounded in love with his daughter Kathy and son Matt along with Kathy’s husband Randy and their two children, Cassie and Brandon, with the Holy Spirit embracing all of them in his Phoenix, Ariz. home.

Ronnie (Ron) Lee Howard was born to Alan and Clara (Fugett) Howard in Marathon on July 24, 1942. He was raised in Marathon where he attended Marathon School. He was baptized and confirmed in the United Methodist Church there. In school Ron grew to love sports and played basketball, football and baseball. While growing up he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and the family together enjoyed many summer vacations, especially to the Black Hills and to Ohio to see family in both places. He graduated from Marathon High School in 1960 then attended ISU in Ames. His college summers were spent maintaining the Marathon Park, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. While attending college he served six years in the Army National Guard earning the ending rank of Staff Sergeant E-6 and earned his expert rifle badge. At ISU he earned his CPA degree, which gained him a skill for life. Ron met his future wife Paula Graham in February 1965 and were married Nov. 13, 1965 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Des Moines. They made their first home in Des Moines and became parents to son Matt and daughter Kathy. In 1976, they moved to Denver, Colo.

Ron loved the outdoors and became Matt’s Cub and Boy Scout leader. Through the years Ron continued to enjoy taking the family out fishing, camping and hunting. His love of sports lasted throughout his life and he followed the player and team stats along the way – Go Broncos and of course he loved watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and other collegiate sports.

In 1990 Ron and Paula moved to Scottsdale, Ariz. where he and Paula became members and were very active and volunteered many hours at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church. He taught several bible studies and loved coordinating the blood drives for the church. They made many friends through the different groups they participated in. In Ron’s spare time throughout those years he enjoyed working on puzzles, genealogy and went to several Phoenix Coyote hockey games with Paula.

Ronnie L. Howard’s legacy is in his son Matt Howard, daughter Kathy Thorson, son-in-law Randy Thorson, Ron’s sister Carolyn Larson and his brother-in-law Morris Larson. Ron’s legacy also includes his grandchildren: Zach Nero, Cassie Thorson Vineyard, Brandon and Nathan Thorson, Madison and Kaden Howard; niece Lori Zebedee and husband Randy Zebedee; nephew Mark Larson; great-grandson Ozzy due June 13 to Cassie; Ron’s aunt Shirley Richards from Ohio; and many cousins.

Ronnie L. Howard was superseded in death by his wife Paula Louise and his parents.

Graveside services and internments for Ron and Paula Howard will be held at Poland Township Cemetery in Marathon on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. Garden internments will be held at Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.