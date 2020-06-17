Ridge View edged by Kingsley-Pierson

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Four players had two hits apiece, but it wasn’t enough as Ridge View was edged by Kingsley-Pierson 7-6 in the season opener on Monday night at Kingsley.
Emma Vohs, Katie Pickhinke, Morgan Todd and Shae Dutler all had two hits apiece for the Raptors. Pickhinke, Todd, Mikayla Kolpin and Anya Kistenmacher all drove in one run apiece.
