In response to Grau letter

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Regarding the letter from Harlan Grau in the June 3 paper, I cannot let his statements go unchallenged. Many people read, watch and listen only to those sentiments that agree with their own thinking. A discerning person will investigate all sorts of viewpoints and arrive at a conclusion. I did what the letter asked, and googled Brent Bozell.

He indeed represents the extreme right. He has been head of a group that wants to censor all media to “restore responsibility and decency to the media.” His organization has had a stream of complaints to the FCC, wanting to censor programming and even advertisements. In other words, he wants the government to control what we read, see and hear.

While Donald Trump was running for the Republican nomination, Mr. Bozell said the following: “The greatest charlatan of them all, a huckster, and a shameless self-promoter. God help the country if this man were president.” Once Trump had the nomination, Mr. Bozell became a great supporter, and attacked the media for any criticism of him.

This man “writes” many columns, and magazine articles. He also “wrote” four books. Why the quotation marks? Because it is widely known in the news business that this man has used a ghostwriter for many years. The man’s name is Tim Graham.

Finally, Mr. Grau’s last statement about leftists and progressives not supporting the Constitution shows that he hasn’t read it. I suggest he start with the First Amendment.

JACQUELINE STELTER

Laurens