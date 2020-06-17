Pastor mourns 3 deaths

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Storm Lake St. Mary’s pastor Brent Lingle announced in a message to members of the parish last Friday that three parishioners have died from COVID-19.
“These are truly challenging times for our area. We see everything around us opening and yet our numbers continue to increase,” he wrote. “It is imperative that everyone continue to follow CDC guidelines and be safe.”
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.