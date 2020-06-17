Northwest Iowa Fishing Report

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake): Storm Lake has a daily limit of three walleye and all 17-22 inch walleye must be released. No more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black crappie is fair. The bite has slowed; using crawlers and minnows on a small jig fished in the marina near the inlet and along the north and east shore of the main lake. Walleye is fair.

