No. 2 Newell-Fonda has no trouble with East Sac County

Bailey Sievers and Anna Bellcock each had two hits apiece and Kiera Jungers picked up her first career varsity win as Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, defeated East Sac County 14-3 on Monday night at Wall Lake.

The Mustangs scored five runs in the first inning, one in the second, four in the third and four in the fourth.