No. 2 Newell-Fonda has no trouble with East Sac County

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Bailey Sievers and Anna Bellcock each had two hits apiece and Kiera Jungers picked up her first career varsity win as Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, defeated East Sac County 14-3 on Monday night at Wall Lake.
The Mustangs scored five runs in the first inning, one in the second, four in the third and four in the fourth.
