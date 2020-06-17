Morningside announces Dimmitt Scholars

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Morningside College has named 164 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2019-20 academic year.
Area Dimmitt Scholars are: Rebekah F. Mayer of Albert City. Megan L. Drey of Early. Faith F. Meyer and Grace J. Meyer of Fonda. Devon L. Payne of Holstein. William W. Hurd of Nemaha.
