Morningside announces Dimmitt Scholars

Morningside College has named 164 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2019-20 academic year.

Area Dimmitt Scholars are: Rebekah F. Mayer of Albert City. Megan L. Drey of Early. Faith F. Meyer and Grace J. Meyer of Fonda. Devon L. Payne of Holstein. William W. Hurd of Nemaha.