Lynn Johnson, 75, of Alta, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home.

Due to the current Buena Vista County COVID-19 levels, the family is requesting the funeral service to be a private family service on Friday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta.

The public is welcome to join the family for the committal service on Friday, June 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Public visitation will take place on Thursday, June 18, from 4-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral in Alta.