Looking at 2021 state budget

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE GARY WORTHAN

District 11, R-Storm Lake

Chairman of the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee

When the Legislature recessed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was that time of the session when committee action on many policy bills had been completed and those bills were ready for floor debate. It was also the stage of the session when budget considerations were coming to the forefront. As we came back to session on June 3, it was difficult to try to pick up where we had left off, especially in the budget process with the unprecedented uncertainty of Iowa’s economic outlook.

The Revenue Estimating Conference met in a special session on May 29 so that the Legislature could have an outside opinion on the status of revenue coming in to the state. For Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20), which ends this June 30, the conference predicted a drop in revenue of 0.8% from the March estimate. Their estimate for FY21 was down over 4% from the March number. The reduction for FY20 should be no problem because the budget we drafted during the 2019 session included a $300 million cushion. We anticipate ending FY20 with an unspent balance of nearly $200 million. The predicted 4% drop in FY21 revenue will put the state’s income very near the actual FY20 income. With this background House Republicans determined that drafting a budget for FY21 that was very similar to the FY20 budget would be a workable option. There will be minor differences between the FY20 and FY21 budgets but by and large they will be the same.

So where does this leave the state going into the new budget year that begins on July 1? In addition to the $200 million unspent balance from FY20 there is nearly $300 million in the Taxpayer Trust Fund that came from the FY19 unspent balance. Historically the Taxpayer Trust Fund would be refunded to taxpayers. As that legislation had not been approved it was determined to not distribute those funds until we have worked our way through everything involved with the pandemic. In addition, the state’s reserve funds are full at the statuary requirement of 10% of the state’s annual budget, another $780+ million. As you can see the state is on very sound financial footing with funds in reserve of nearly $1.3 billion to cover contingencies that may arise from COVID-19 or any other situation that may arise.

On a side note to the budget, the commitment of 100 million new dollars going to our K-12 schools will be honored and will not be subject to the status quo budget.

Some policy bills have been completed since our return on June 3. Most prominent was House File 2647, a bill that makes reforms in law enforcement practices and procedures.

Also sent to the Governor was Senate File 2413. Senate File 2413 is the Legislature’s third attempt to protect our state’s food production facilities from eco-terrorists. Two previous attempts were struck down by the courts on First Amendment arguments. With the specter of livestock epidemics in other parts of the world it has become incumbent on the state to do as much as possible to protect the food production industries in our state from a terrorist attack using epidemic diseases imported from foreign soil. SF2413 builds on current trespass statutes by making the act of entering a food production or processing facility without authorization an aggravated misdemeanor upon first offense and a class D felony upon second offense.

As we are taking steps to open the economy we heard again and again from business owners their concerns as they planned to open. The chief concern was that with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control constantly changing, sometimes on a daily basis, how could they possibly protect themselves from liability claims. Senate File 2338 gives reopening businesses liability protection if they were adhering to the guidelines in place at the time of the claim. If CDC requirements increase a claimant could not use the stricter requirement if the claim occurred before the increase. Businesses are not absolved from liability if they are negligent, use substandard equipment or procedures, or violated other CDC recommendations.

COVID-19 has upended our senses of security and what is normal for the last three months and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Governor Kim Reynolds has struck a critical balance between fighting the pandemic and maintaining a functioning economy. Ignoring one or the other would have catastrophic consequences for our state. She has led with an eye on the science, the statistics, the data and most importantly with compassion, with her heart, and with love for the people of Iowa. In my humble opinion, there is not another governor in the United States that has done a better job of leading their state through these uncharted waters than Governor Reynolds.