Joan C. Reed, 86, of Lakeside died Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home.

Private family services were held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Joan Catherine Launderville was born Oct. 19, 1933 in Vail, the daughter of Vincent and Marie (Rowan) Launderville. As an infant, Joan was baptized at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Vail, and later confirmed at St. Francis in Rockwell City.

Joan attended grade school at St. Ann’s and later graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Storm Lake in 1952. Following high school graduation, Joan worked at Honeywell in Minneapolis, Minn.

On May 28, 1955, Joan was united in marriage to James Albert Reed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Together, they were blessed with five children: Nancy, Donna, Lynn, David and Mary.

After the death of Jim, she owned and operated Knight Enterprises Advertising Specialties in Lakeside. Along with running the family business, she also managed the Lakeside Post Office until retirement.

Joan enjoyed lake activities, especially boating and fishing. In her spare time, she loved attending card club. Family was very important to Joan and she treasured spending time with them. Joan will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Nancy (Gary) Schramm of Early; Donna Magee of Glendale, Ariz.; Lynn (Dennis) Pranschke of Storm Lake; David (Deanna) Reed of Early; and Mary (David) Mentzer of Early. Grandma Jo had 13 grandchildren: Nathan, Valerie and Stephanie Schramm; Ben Magee; Ryan, Shanon and Joshua Pranschke; Austin, Garret and Ian Reed; Kyle, Eric and Beth Mentzer. As well as 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Marie Launderville; husband James Reed; four brothers: Lyle (Mary) Launderville; Wilfred “Dude” Launderville; Lee (Maxine) Launderville; Louis (Peggy) Launderville; three sisters: Mary Helen (Ray) Buckingham; twin sister Jean (Gene) Woehler; Anita (Jack) Mummert; and infant granddaughter Sara Joan Mentzer.