Jean Hemmingsen
Jean Hemmingsen, 93, of Storm Lake, died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.
Private family graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 21, in Newell Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
