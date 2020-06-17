Don Kenyon, 65, of Storm Lake died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Private Family Mass will be held on Friday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. The service will be live streamed Friday morning. Burial will take place in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake.

Public visitation will take place on Thursday, June 18, from 4-7 p.m. with a KC Rosary at 7 p.m. all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Don Kenyon Memorial Fund.