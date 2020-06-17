Bean promotes pork

State Pork Queen Abby Bean of Albert City has been out and about promoting pork. Here she is as part of the Iowa Pork Leadership Team – Caleb Hogan on the left and Alexis Berte on the right. The annual Father’s Day Classic in Spencer over the weekend was renamed The Pandemic. It consists of four hog shows and two goat shows Friday through Sunday.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.