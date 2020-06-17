50th anniversary

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Jim and Margaret Rock will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20. They met as students at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD.
The couple have two sons and five grandchildren: John and Shelly Rock and their sons, Joe, Lincoln and Caleb, of Peterson; and Brian and Andrea Rock and their daughters, Maren and Naomi, of Sioux Falls, SD.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.