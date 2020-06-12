LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It brings tremendous disappointment to have to write this letter to your publication. However, as time has shown, silence is compliance. Therefore, we want to make it very clear to you the offensive nature of the title you and your staff decided on for the article “Protesters try to make Black Lives Matter”.

On June 5, 2020 over 200 Storm Lake residents participated in a Black Lives Matter protest as an act of solidarity with the Black community, who time and time again, have been victims to police brutality across the nation. The title of your article indicates that Black lives do not matter. It indicates that for them to be important or significant, we must “TRY” to make them so. Black lives have always been important. Black lives will always matter, with or without the protest that was held in our town.

It is important to recognize that racial inequality and disparity is alive and well in Storm Lake. Although the Storm Lake Police Department is able to taut a great reputation now, many of its longtime residents can attest to a time that was not so peaceful. A time when our officers racially profiled its community members and created an environment of hostility. As long as we choose to paint Storm Lake as a perfect place, where diversity and inclusion abound, we fail to tackle the real issues of inequality and disparity. Black and people of color in Storm Lake are not a monolith. Although we all live in Storm Lake, the differences in experiences are vast.

That is why we refuse to remain silent when witnessing ignorance and bias in our community. It does not matter if it comes from elected officials, law enforcement, or publications such as yours… it is our duty to call it out. Next time, we highly encourage you and your staff to sit down and evaluate the impact that your words have to those from marginalized and diverse groups, before posting something as harmful as this article title. We must do better.

JOANNE ALVOREZ, MAYRA LOPEZ

Storm Lake