Races resume, then it rains

The first race of the season took place at Buena Vista Raceway, also known as The Beaver, the evening of June 3. Fans were allowed in the grandstand at up to 50% capacity and the concession stand was open also. The races scheduled May 27 were cancelled on account of rain. June 10’s races were cancelled because the track was too wet. Storm Lake had two inches Tuesday night, Aurelia 3.7 inches and Alta 2.5 inches. Races continue throughout the summer every Wednesday night.

