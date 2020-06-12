Police are servants

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

“To Protect and Serve” is the policeman’s motto. To be a servant means you are willing to use your time to help others. Police protect all of us by enforcing our laws. We have to let them do their “essential” job. Their work is difficult and dangerous, mistakes will occur. George Floyd’s death is being used to accuse police of systemic racism. This obvious lie is being used to gain political power. The forces on the left are using the media, anarchists and the Democrat party to destroy our country. One sure way to put a check on their power play is to vote R.E.D. Remove every democrat. Vote Trump Pence House Senate 2020!

HARLAN GRAU

Newell